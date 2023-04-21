Work has started to replace a historic pub and famous takeaway in Sheffield after a battle to save them ended in failure.

Only the facade of the Tap & Tankard and Chubby’s remains after the 1863 structure was flattened. It will be replaced by a cafe, restaurant, shops and office space in the redevelopment of Grade II listed Little Mesters’ workshops Leah’s Yard.

Andrew Davison, director at developers Queensberry, said new foundations were being dug and the replacement building would be complete in March next year. The project has been delayed by a year.

Historian Ron Clayton, said all of the building should be preserved because of its long history. But a planning application said it was ‘unworkable’ for modern uses.

How Chubby's and the Tap & Tankard will look.

Heritage campaigners have raised concerns over the loss of historic buildings except for facades in the £480m Heart of the City II redevelopment scheme including the under-construction Radisson Blu hotel on Pinstone Street and Henry’s wine bar on Cambridge Street.

Only the facade of the Tap & Tankard and Chubby’s remains after the structure on Cambridge Street, built in 1863, was flattened.

View of planned courtyard to the rear of Chubby's and the Tap & Tankard.

Historian Ron Clayton fought to save the Tap & Tankard on Cambridge Street.

The former Henry's wine bar frontage on Cambridge Street has been retained.