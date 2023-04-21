News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
5 hours ago Health Secretary ‘plans to pursue legal action’ over RCN strike
6 hours ago Airbnb’s quirkiest rentals you can stay in this summer
7 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
9 hours ago Ndiaye’s cryptic United future answer as he makes Man City vow
10 hours ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation

Legendary Sheffield takeaway Chubby's and Tap & Tankard pub set to be rebuilt

Work has started to replace a historic pub and famous takeaway in Sheffield after a battle to save them ended in failure.

By David Walsh
Published 21st Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

Only the facade of the Tap & Tankard and Chubby’s remains after the 1863 structure was flattened. It will be replaced by a cafe, restaurant, shops and office space in the redevelopment of Grade II listed Little Mesters’ workshops Leah’s Yard.

Andrew Davison, director at developers Queensberry, said new foundations were being dug and the replacement building would be complete in March next year. The project has been delayed by a year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Historian Ron Clayton, said all of the building should be preserved because of its long history. But a planning application said it was ‘unworkable’ for modern uses.

Most Popular
How Chubby's and the Tap & Tankard will look.How Chubby's and the Tap & Tankard will look.
How Chubby's and the Tap & Tankard will look.

Heritage campaigners have raised concerns over the loss of historic buildings except for facades in the £480m Heart of the City II redevelopment scheme including the under-construction Radisson Blu hotel on Pinstone Street and Henry’s wine bar on Cambridge Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Only the facade of the Tap & Tankard and Chubby’s remains after the structure on Cambridge Street, built in 1863, was flattened.Only the facade of the Tap & Tankard and Chubby’s remains after the structure on Cambridge Street, built in 1863, was flattened.
Only the facade of the Tap & Tankard and Chubby’s remains after the structure on Cambridge Street, built in 1863, was flattened.
View of planned courtyard to the rear of Chubby's and the Tap & Tankard.View of planned courtyard to the rear of Chubby's and the Tap & Tankard.
View of planned courtyard to the rear of Chubby's and the Tap & Tankard.
Historian Ron Clayton fought to save the Tap & Tankard on Cambridge Street.Historian Ron Clayton fought to save the Tap & Tankard on Cambridge Street.
Historian Ron Clayton fought to save the Tap & Tankard on Cambridge Street.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The former Henry's wine bar frontage on Cambridge Street has been retained.The former Henry's wine bar frontage on Cambridge Street has been retained.
The former Henry's wine bar frontage on Cambridge Street has been retained.
The Radisson Blu hotel will have a historic facade.The Radisson Blu hotel will have a historic facade.
The Radisson Blu hotel will have a historic facade.