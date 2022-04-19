The 670-space site on Eyre Street, next to The Moor Market, was snapped up by Primevest Capital Partners.

The car park, nicknamed for its dark brown exterior panelling, was sold by joint owners NewRiver and BRAVO Strategies III. They snapped up The Moor in February last year.

At the time, they said the 28-acre site ‘comprised 15 assets capable of being sold separately’.

Last month, The Star reported they had sold St Mary’s Gate Retail Park, off Eyre Street, to Lidl for an undisclosed sum. It also includes 42 shops and a Wickes store on Moore Street.

NewRiver and BRAVO bought The Moor for £41m - less than half the £89m asking amount. Previous owner Aberdeen Standard took a huge hit on the deal after buying it in 2010 and spending £120m redeveloping it.

