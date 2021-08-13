The firm’s click and collect delivery and returns service is now available at three Co-ops within the city, on Clarkson Street, Angel Street and Southey Green Road.

It is John Lewis’ second bid to expand in Sheffield after launching an aisle of products in Waitrose on Ecclesall Road.

The firm earlier this year closed its store in Barker’s Pool with the loss of 299 jobs. The bombshell move came after it signed a new lease with Sheffield City Council in August last year intended to keep it in the city centre - paying a peppercorn rent - for at least the next 20 years.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Lewis' click and collect delivery and returns service is available at three Co-op stores in Sheffield, in Clarkson Street, Angel Street and Southey Green Road

A Co-op spokeswoman said they would roll out John Lewis Click & Collect sites to 650 stores by the end of this year.

Star reader Neil Moran had spotted the John Lewis aisle in Waitrose and branded it ‘thoughtless’ and ‘inappropriate’ after the closure of the main store in town.

He added: “I do feel that JL have dealt badly with Sheffield over this whole issue. They were meant to be the centre pin in the regeneration of the city centre. Didn’t we demolish the fire station for them?”

A John Lewis spokesman said the Waitrose roll-out started before the closure of the Sheffield department store.

Waitrose, which is part of the same group, was criticised in June for announcing plans to remove recycling bins from its car park. The decision was reversed after an outcry.

Local journalism holds the powerful to account and gives people a voice. Please take out a digital subscription or buy a paper.