The fashion retailer wants more warehouse space to meet increased demand from overseas, now worth 50 per cent of sales.

The hope is that Sheffield, which has strong links with the company, will benefit.

In June, The Star revealed 200 jobs were on the way after boohoo hired logistics firm Clipper to run a warehouse on Europa Way, Tinsley, with space for 24,000 pallets. Clipper also employs 1,000 at another warehouse off Shepcote Lane in Tinsley that it runs for boohoo subsidiary PrettyLittleThing.

Online retailer boohoo has announced plans to create 5,000 jobs. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

The announcement on jobs and investment is set out in boohoo’s ‘Economic Impact Report’ which claims the firm added £559.4m to the UK’s economy in the last financial year, about 4.4 per cent of the total UK clothing and footwear retail sector. It also states 94 per cent of the jobs and economic benefit it has created are outside London.

Group CEO John Lyttle said: “The growth this business has experienced over the last 15 years has been phenomenal. It has not been without its challenges, but it is right to celebrate the significant contributions the company makes to the towns and communities where we operate.

“The investments we have planned will help us to continue our growth, increasing our customer base both at home and abroad, adding even more value as we do so.

“All of this has only been possible because of the amazing people who form our boohoo family. I am so proud of the way they rise to every challenge and I look forward to growing together as we cement our position as leaders in global fashion e-commerce.”

Umar Kamani of boohoo group launches the PrettyLittleThing warehouse in Sheffield in 2018, with Coun Mazher Iqbal, left, Clipper ownner Steve Parkin. Picture by Steve Parkin.

The jobs announcement comes after a difficult two years for boohoo after it was revealed some suppliers in Leicester had been operating in sweatshop conditions. Some workers were reportedly paid below the minimum wage.

Sustainability has also become an issue, with some shoppers opting to keep items of clothing for longer and move away from so-called ‘throwaway fashion’.

The firm has snapped up a series of failed high street names in recent years, including Coast, Karen Millen, Dorothy Perkins and Debenhams.

