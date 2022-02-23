Inflatable park TopJump set to open in former Play Arena on Little London Road in Sheffield

An inflatables attraction is set to open in the former Play Arena in Sheffield creating up to 60 jobs.

By David Walsh
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 12:31 pm

TopJump Sheffield will launch next month offering a two-lane assault course, climbing walls, drop slides ‘and much more’.

The site on Little London Road was occupied by Play Arena for 10 years until it eventually closed due to a plunge in trade resulting from pandemic restrictions.

TopJump Sheffield says it will create 50 to 60 jobs in positions ‘ranging from management to general staff’.

The company launched an inflatable park in Milton Keynes in 2019, and then a second, Rebound Inflatable Park, in Ashby de la Zouch.

A spokeswoman said: “We are really excited to be venturing into the Sheffield area, bringing a brand new leisure business for locals to enjoy, creating a fun and enjoyable environment for all occasions as well as a great space to meet up with friends and family.”

