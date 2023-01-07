One of Sheffield’s best known restaurants has been saved after being snapped up by a food entrepreneur.

Sai Li, aged 54, plans to launch an all-you-can-eat sushi menu at Wasabi Sabi in a bid to boost its popularity during the week. He bought out friend Daniel Chan who planned to close the restaurant in February due to ‘economic and personal’ reasons.

Wasabi Sabi was Sheffield’s first Japanese restaurant and has a been a fixture on London Road since 2004. Anyone who has been will have enjoyed experiencing chefs cooking in front of them at their tables, described as ‘like theatre and a meal combined’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Mr Li plans to pump £60,000 into the eight-strong business and hire five in the next month in a bid to make it profitable again.

New owner Sai Li, centre, plans to hire staff and launch an all-you-can-eat sushi menu at Wasabi Sabi in a bid to boost its popularity during the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Wasabi Sabi has always had a big impact in Sheffield. I’m confident I can turn it around. I have been in the food trade for 25 years. At the moment it is busy at weekend and mediocre during the week.”

The all-you-can-eat sushi menu will give people the chance to sample and discover sushi, which is increasingly popular, he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As long as I can get people through the door I can guaranteed they will be happy.”

Wasabi Sabi was the only Japanese restaurant in Sheffield for years. It is believed to be one of only two serving teppanyaki, Japanese cuisine which uses an iron griddle to cook food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Li plans to pump £60,000 into the eight-strong business and hire five in the next month in a bid to make it profitable again.

Mr Li said he already has a takeaway in Wakefield and his wife runs a takeaway and restaurant in Retford, where they live. But he will be moving to Sheffield this month, he said. His uncle owns the Wasabi Sabi building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a Facebook post, the restaurant wrote: "Just to let you all know Wasabi Sabi Japanese restaurant and bar on 227a London Road S2 4NF Sheffield is now open under new management and will be staying open until well. Forever. So don't worry about us closing down in February....we will remain open. So why not pop down for some delicious Japanese sushi and delicious ramen?”

The restaurant gets four out of five on Tripadvisor.

Advertisement Hide Ad