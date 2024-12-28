Ibis hotel in Rotherham offering rental income of £360,000 per year put up for sale
The hotel in Bramley, Rotherham, is currently let to the company that owns the Ibis hotel chain - bringing in a passing rent of £364,370 per annum.
It consists of 86 en-suite bedrooms, a restaurant with a bar and a dining/reception area with a pool table and more.
There are 80 spaces in the hotel car park and the building is in close proximity to the M1 and M18, with Rotherham and Sheffield just five and 10 miles away respectively.
The current owner of the hotel is now looking to sell.
It is being marketed with Christie & Co, an estate agency specialising in hotels, pubs and other hospitality venues.
The listing has been shared to the property site Rightmove and has a guide price of £4,000,000.
In recent years, up until October 2023, the hotel was used by the previous Conservative government as temporary accommodation for asylum seekers.
Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council had opposed the hotel being used in this capacity due to it being away from important service - such as healthcare and voluntary sector organisations.
Asylum seekers in the hotel were then moved to the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers, which was targeted by demonstrators in an anti-immigration protest in August 2024.
More than 50 police officers, police dogs and horses were injured in the disorder and dozens of individuals have since been jailed for their involvement.
