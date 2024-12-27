Barnsley Hospital ranks sixth regionally for A&E waiting times despite missed target

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barnsley Hospital’s Emergency Department (A&E) has missed the national four-hour target for patient waiting times, but has remained well above the national average.

The hospital aimed for 78 per cent of patients to be seen within four hours, but in October 2024, only 62 per cent were seen within that time.

However, this was higher than the national average of 58 per cent.

Despite not hitting the target, Barnsley Hospital performed well compared to other hospitals. It ranked 31st out of 122 hospitals in England and 6th out of 22 hospitals in the North East & Yorkshire region.

Bed occupancy levels also remain high at 92 per cent, exceeding the ideal target of 85 per cent. This ongoing strain is driven by high patient demand, late evening delays, and issues with bed availability due to infection outbreaks.

To manage the situation, leaders at the hospital are reviewing rotas to better match staff availability with peak demand times, focusing on patient discharge processes, and making staffing adjustments in the emergency department.

The hospital’s executive team is providing daily oversight to ensure bed management and patient flow are prioritized, with special attention given to paediatric care and non-admitted patients.