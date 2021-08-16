Huge party to mark 60 years of Sheffield bus depot - including chance to drive a bus

Olive Grove is staging a ‘Heritage Bus and Family Fun Day’ featuring more than 45 vehicles dating back to 1961 - almost of all of which are in private hands and coming from all over the country including Bristol and Worcestershire.

There will be behind-the-scenes tours, the chance to go through a bus wash on the top deck and drive a bus round a dedicated course. It will also feature attractions for families including children’s fair rides, market stalls, musical entertainment and refreshments.

Operator First Sheffield is organising the event on Sunday August 22 and laying on a free heritage bus shuttle service to the city centre.

East Bank Garage - now Olive Grove Bus Depot - opened in 1961. Picture by Andy Metcalfe.

The site on Olive Grove Road was called East Bank Garage when it opened in 1961. It was the final depot in the post-war tram replacement scheme. Since then it has been home to operators including Sheffield Transport, South Yorkshire PTE, SYT, Mainline and First Mainline.

Nigel Eggleton, managing director at First Sheffield, said: “We are really looking forward to opening our doors to celebrate our 60 year anniversary

“We have an eclectic mix of heritage buses coming from all corners of the UK that will be on show and running shuttle services between the event site at Olive Grove and the city centre.

“There will be a wide variety of entertainment for families to enjoy, along with some once-in-a-lifetime experiences that people can get involved with.

East Bank Garage before it opened. Photo: Andy Metcalfe.

“My thanks go out to everyone who is attending, the owners of the heritage buses, entertainment hosts and all guests and families who I’m sure will make the event a memorable one.”

All funds raised on the day will be donated to St Luke’s Hospice.

Senior fundraising manager Clare Collingworth said: “We are delighted that in this special anniversary year, First Buses have once again decided to support St Luke’s with this special event.”

The event is from 10am to 4pm on Sunday, August 22 at Olive Grove bus depot, Olive Grove Road, Sheffield, S2 3GA.

A 1980s Dennis Dominator. Pic: Paul Jenkin

Operator First Sheffield is organising the event on Sunday August 22. Copyright Mike Sewell 2020.

