Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Wizz Air begin new flights to Majorca and restarts routes to Alicante and Malaga
New flights to and from Doncaster Sheffield Airport to a popular holiday destination are set to begin operating.
Friday, 25th March 2022, 3:15 pm
From next week, Wizz Air will be flying its new route to Palma de Majorca from DSA, at the former RAF Finningley site.
Wizz will also be restarting its routes to Alicante, Malaga and Poznan.
A spokesman for the airline said: “Summer '22 we’re ready for you.”
For more information on these low cost flights or to book visit the website at www.wizzair.com.