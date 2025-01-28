Howard Street: Huge new restaurant and cafe to open at Sheffield Hallam University city centre development
A café/deli is also planned as part of Sheffield Hallam University’s Howard Street complex on the main route between Sheffield station and the city centre.
The university is seeking operators for a 100-cover restaurant and a 30-cover café/deli there, describing it as a ‘rare hospitality opportunity’.
It is looking for experienced operators to take on the new venues at what it calls ‘one of the city’s most vibrant, high-footfall locations’.
“We are thrilled to offer these unique turnkey opportunities and are looking forward to partnering with operators who are as passionate about Sheffield as we are,” the university said in a statement.
“This site represents an exciting chapter in our city centre growth plans, and we’re confident it will become a key destination for both locals and visitors.”
No proposed opening date for the new restaurant and cafe has yet been announced.
Planning permission was granted in 2021 for the new campus, within the university’s existing City Campus, on the former Science Park and car park at Howard Street.
The development consists of three new buildings, between four and seven storeys high, around a new public space called University Green on Arundel Lane.
Potential operators can find more details and apply at: www.in-tendhost.co.uk/sheffieldhallamuniversity.
