Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Horse power: 13 fascinating photos from when Sheffield relied on horses - from kings to coal deliveries

The coronation was a reminder that at one time almost everyone in Sheffield depended on horse power - even visiting royalty.

By David Walsh
Published 10th May 2023, 16:52 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 17:17 BST

On Saturday, Charles and Camilla arrived at Westminster Abbey in a horse-drawn carriage. It harked back to an era when the animals were a common sight, as our fascinating archive photos show.

Horses pulled fire engines, ambulances and brewery drays, as well as passenger coaches, often stopping or terminating at coaching inns, some still operating today. They were loved and admired too and parades and shows were held in their honour. And they transported royalty, including Queen Victoria, George V and Queen Mary and Princess Beatrice, later Princess Henry of Battenberg.

Enjoy our canter through the glory days of horse power.

A carter with a police escort during the 1911 Coal Strike with Police Sgt Joe Hurst, right. www.picturesheffield.com Ref: s03756

1. Strike

A carter with a police escort during the 1911 Coal Strike with Police Sgt Joe Hurst, right. www.picturesheffield.com Ref: s03756 Photo: .

Queen Victoria arriving for the opening of Sheffield Town Hall on May 21 1897. Pic: www.picturesheffield.com Ref No: s22585

2. Queen Victoria

Queen Victoria arriving for the opening of Sheffield Town Hall on May 21 1897. Pic: www.picturesheffield.com Ref No: s22585 Photo: picturesheffield

Princess Henry of Battenburg, leaving Midland Station for the unveiling of Queen Victoria's Statue Date: 11/05/1905. Pic: www.picturesheffield.com Ref: s03828

3. Princess

Princess Henry of Battenburg, leaving Midland Station for the unveiling of Queen Victoria's Statue Date: 11/05/1905. Pic: www.picturesheffield.com Ref: s03828 Photo: .

Royal Visit of King George V and Queen Mary, coach on Owler Lane, Grimesthorpe, Date: 20/05/1919. Pic: www.picturesheffield.com Ref: s03482

4. King and Queen

Royal Visit of King George V and Queen Mary, coach on Owler Lane, Grimesthorpe, Date: 20/05/1919. Pic: www.picturesheffield.com Ref: s03482 Photo: .

