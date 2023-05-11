Charles and Camilla arrived at Westminster Abbey in a horse-drawn carriage . It harked back to an era when the animals were a common sight, as our fascinating archive photos show.

Horses pulled fire engines, ambulances and brewery drays, as well as passenger coaches, often stopping or terminating at coaching inns, some still operating today. They were loved and admired too, and parades and shows were held in their honour. And they transported royalty, including Queen Victoria, George V and Queen Mary, and Princess Beatrice, later Princess Henry of Battenberg.