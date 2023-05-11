News you can trust since 1887
Horse power: 13 fascinating photos from when Sheffield relied on horses - from coal deliveries to kings

The coronation was a reminder that at one time almost everyone in Sheffield depended on horse power - even visiting royalty.

By David Walsh
Published 10th May 2023, 16:52 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 10:39 BST

Charles and Camilla arrived at Westminster Abbey in a horse-drawn carriage. It harked back to an era when the animals were a common sight, as our fascinating archive photos show.

Horses pulled fire engines, ambulances and brewery drays, as well as passenger coaches, often stopping or terminating at coaching inns, some still operating today. They were loved and admired too, and parades and shows were held in their honour. And they transported royalty, including Queen Victoria, George V and Queen Mary, and Princess Beatrice, later Princess Henry of Battenberg.

Enjoy our canter through the glory days of horse power.

A carter with a police escort during the 1911 Coal Strike with Police Sgt Joe Hurst, right. www.picturesheffield.com Ref: s03756

1. Strike

A carter with a police escort during the 1911 Coal Strike with Police Sgt Joe Hurst, right. www.picturesheffield.com Ref: s03756

Queen Victoria arriving for the opening of Sheffield Town Hall on May 21 1897. Pic: www.picturesheffield.com Ref No: s22585

2. Queen Victoria

Queen Victoria arriving for the opening of Sheffield Town Hall on May 21 1897. Pic: www.picturesheffield.com Ref No: s22585

Princess Henry of Battenburg, leaving Midland Station for the unveiling of Queen Victoria's Statue Date: 11/05/1905. Pic: www.picturesheffield.com Ref: s03828

3. Princess

Princess Henry of Battenburg, leaving Midland Station for the unveiling of Queen Victoria's Statue Date: 11/05/1905. Pic: www.picturesheffield.com Ref: s03828

Royal Visit of King George V and Queen Mary, coach on Owler Lane, Grimesthorpe, Date: 20/05/1919. Pic: www.picturesheffield.com Ref: s03482

4. King and Queen

Royal Visit of King George V and Queen Mary, coach on Owler Lane, Grimesthorpe, Date: 20/05/1919. Pic: www.picturesheffield.com Ref: s03482

