A 150-year-old factory that harks back to Sheffield’s steelmaking heyday is set to be converted into flats.

La Plata works on Holme Lane, Malin Bridge, made sheep and garden shears which were exported the world over.

Owned by the Burgon & Ball company, it was named after the River Plate in recognition of the firm's main export market in Argentina and Uruguay.

La Plata Works on Holme Lane, Malin Bridge, could be turned into homes.

Manufacturing on the site dates back to the 1690s and a previous business was badly damaged in the Great Sheffield Flood of 1864.

La Plata works was damaged in a fire in 1878 which wrecked ‘300 dozen’ finished shears.

But it avoided the devastating flooding of 2007 which saw neighbouring Holme Lane business Towsure inundated, with water reaching chest height in the building.

The disaster led to a defence wall being constructed on the River Loxley.

It was completed in October 2023, three days before heavy rain saw water rise alarmingly again.

Holme Lane businesses are protected from the River Loxley by a defence wall completed in October 2023.

Despite its proximity to the river, a planning report states: “There is no history of flooding on the site.”

The works closed about 20 years ago.

The site was hit by the Great Sheffield Flood of 1864.

Distinfields Properties, which has links to the well-known Hague family, is hoping to turn the works into homes and build a block of 17 flats in place of a modern warehouse.

Rachel Woodhouse-Hague, of MHH Contracting, said the application aimed to preserve many elements of the historic site.