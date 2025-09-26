Historic steelworks from city's heyday set to become flats in 'sympathetic' conversion

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 26th Sep 2025, 11:28 BST
A 150-year-old factory that harks back to Sheffield’s steelmaking heyday is set to be converted into flats.

La Plata works on Holme Lane, Malin Bridge, made sheep and garden shears which were exported the world over.

Owned by the Burgon & Ball company, it was named after the River Plate in recognition of the firm's main export market in Argentina and Uruguay.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
La Plata Works on Holme Lane, Malin Bridge, could be turned into homes.placeholder image
La Plata Works on Holme Lane, Malin Bridge, could be turned into homes. | google

Manufacturing on the site dates back to the 1690s and a previous business was badly damaged in the Great Sheffield Flood of 1864.

La Plata works was damaged in a fire in 1878 which wrecked ‘300 dozen’ finished shears.

But it avoided the devastating flooding of 2007 which saw neighbouring Holme Lane business Towsure inundated, with water reaching chest height in the building.

The disaster led to a defence wall being constructed on the River Loxley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was completed in October 2023, three days before heavy rain saw water rise alarmingly again.

Holme Lane businesses are protected from the River Loxley by a defence wall completed in October 2023.placeholder image
Holme Lane businesses are protected from the River Loxley by a defence wall completed in October 2023. | nw

✨Sign up for our free Breaking Newsletter today

Despite its proximity to the river, a planning report states: “There is no history of flooding on the site.”

The works closed about 20 years ago.

The site was hit by the Great Sheffield Flood of 1864.placeholder image
The site was hit by the Great Sheffield Flood of 1864. | Sheffield Archives

Distinfields Properties, which has links to the well-known Hague family, is hoping to turn the works into homes and build a block of 17 flats in place of a modern warehouse.

Rachel Woodhouse-Hague, of MHH Contracting, said the application aimed to preserve many elements of the historic site.

Related topics:SheffieldHistoryFireFamily
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice