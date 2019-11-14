Hilton Hotel operator in Sheffield made £2m loss

The Hilton Sheffield at Victoria Quays, just outside the city centre, is due to shut its doors for good on December 15.

The 128-bedroom four-star hotel is run by the leaseholder Park Victoria Quays Lessee Ltd, which company documents state acts principally as a hotel operator for the Hilton Sheffield.

The leaseholder’s latest accounts show that in the year ending December 2018 it had a turnover of more than £4.5m but recorded a loss of just over £2m.

The Hilton Sheffield hotel at Victoria Quays, which is due to close on December 15 (pic: Steve Ellis)

The director of Park Victoria Quays Lessee is listed as Sean Dell’Orto, who is the executive vice president of Park Hotels & Resorts, a spin-off of Hilton Worldwide which was formed in 2017.

Mystery still surrounds the future of the hotel building and the land on Furnival Road where it stands beside the canal basin.

Land Registry documents show the 25-year lease as being due to expire in September 2022.

The freeholder is listed as New City Hotels Ltd, a company based in Broomhall, Sheffield, which was valued last year at £10.125m.

The Star has attempted to contact New City Hotels, but is yet to receive a response.

The hotel originally opened in 1997 as a Stakis Hotel but changed hands when the Stakis hotel chain was sold to the Hilton Group two years later.

Hilton said last month that the hotel – which includes a spa with a fitness centre and heated swimming pool, and is home to the Quays Restauran – was closing as Park Victoria Quays Lessee had decide to surrender its lease.

A spokeswoman for the hotel chain said the closure was ‘in no way linked to Hilton’s operation of the hotel’.

She added that it would work with any guests affected to find alternative arrangements where possible and was ‘committed to supporting’ staff at the hotel, which has around 100 permanent employees.