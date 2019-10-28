Four-star Sheffield hotel to close before Christmas

The four-star hotel beside the canal basin at Victoria Quays is due to close on December 15, it has been confirmed.

Hilton said it has managed the property since 1999 on behalf of the leaseholder Park Victoria Quays Lessee Ltd, which had decided to surrender its lease.

Hilton Sheffield on Furnival Road (pic: Google)

A spokeswoman for the hotel chain said the building had been a hotel since 1997 and the current management agreement between Park Victoria Quays and Hilton dated from 2017.

She said the hotel has around 100 permanent staff, who were informed last week, and Hilton was working closely with them to ‘understand their best options’.

She added that all guests affected would be contacted and Hilton would help them to find alternative arrangements where possible.

Hilton Sheffield has 128 bedrooms, includes a spa with a fitness centre and heated swimming pool, and is home to the Quays Restaurant. It also features meeting rooms in the arches beside the canal basin.

A spokeswoman for Hilton said: “Hilton Sheffield will cease to operate on December 15, 2019. Hilton managed the property on behalf of the owning company, Park Victoria Quays Lessee Ltd. The owning company has decided to surrender its lease and, as a result, the hotel will close. The hotel’s closure is in no way linked to Hilton’s operation of the hotel.

“We will be contacting all guests impacted by the closure to inform them of the hotel closure and will work with them to find alternative arrangements where possible.

“We are committed to supporting team members at the hotel during this time and will be working closely with them to understand best options.”