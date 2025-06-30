Highcliffe Club: Former historic Sheffield social club up for rent after residents' attempts to 'save' it

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 30th Jun 2025, 05:10 BST
A historic Sheffield social club has gone up for rent despite residents’ efforts to “save it” from closure last year.

Over 90 years of history came to an end in mid-2024 with the closure and sale the Highcliffe Club, in Highcliffe Drive, Greystones.

The former Highcliffe Social Club on Highcliffe Drive has been listed for rent as a commercial property.placeholder image
The former Highcliffe Social Club on Highcliffe Drive has been listed for rent as a commercial property. | Crosthwaite Commercial

Members voted in March to shut the club, sell it, and split the proceeds equally between everyone who has been on its books for more than seven years.

Last year, The Star reported a buyer had reportedly been found for £360,000 and redevelopment was likely imminent, but this has not been confirmed.

Now, the former club has been listed for rent online as a commercial property, at £813 a month.

Neighbours and members of Highcliffe Club, in Greystones, applied for the club to be designated an 'asset of community value' to keep it from being developed - but the council rejected their plans as "mere speculation."placeholder image
Neighbours and members of Highcliffe Club, in Greystones, applied for the club to be designated an 'asset of community value' to keep it from being developed - but the council rejected their plans as "mere speculation." | National World

The page from Crosthwaite Commercial and listed on Rightmove says the space is currently only available for “up to three years,” meanings its future redevelopment is likely not off the table.

The club’s planning consent means it is usable as a retail space, office, restaurant or clinic.

In March 2024, approximately 60 out of 81 eligible members opted to close the club, leaving around 20 people calling for it to be ‘saved.’

A newsletter sent to members in May 2024 claimed an unspecified buyer had been found who saw a development value of £1.7m in the site with a build cost of £1m.

Members who fought against the closure also attempted to have it designated as an ‘asset of community value,’ but this was rejected by the council as unsubstantial.

