Here are some of the top summer jobs available in Sheffield

Fortunately, with many businesses open again after a long period in lockdown, there are plenty to go around in Sheffield at the moment, primarily in the retail and service industry sectors.

Many of these are part-time roles, making them useful for people who want to earn extra money, but not devote all of their time off from education to working.

Here are some of the summer jobs on offer in Sheffield at the moment (July 28).

A number of the summer jobs available are at Meadowhall.

Retail

There are a number of temporary summer jobs available at retailers around the city.

Sports Direct are looking for a temporary summer sales assistant at their Meadowhall branch – a job that is also going in their Barnsley branch.

GAP are looking for a seasonal sales associate to work at their store in the city centre. The contract runs until September 23.

Stationary shop Smiggles is looking for a temporary sales assistant for their Meadowhall store.

Events and hospitality

Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts are looking for a fast food assistants and cashiers for the summer months. They pay a £400 weekly wage and the shifts are 8 hours long. Gulliver’s are also looking for store workers and forklift truck drivers.

Arc Hospitality – which provides staff for events and sports games – are looking for staff over the summer. You can pick and choose your hours for this job. They are also looking for bar staff for events in Rotherham. Wages between £9 and £11 an hour.

hap Solutions, which provide event staff for the likes of Tramlines, Leeds Festival, Parklife, Wannasee Festival, Highest Point, are also looking for summer staff to work at festivals.

Big Bang Promotions are looking for crews to work at their UK Bungee events, which run around the country for a weekend at a time. Pay ranges from minimum wage to £15 per hour.

Aqualympic is looking for lifeguards who will work in pools in the Sheffield area. Pay is between £9 and £9.50 per hour.

Sales

Morton Kyle Limited are ‘urgently’ looking for temporary summer staff for what they descrbe as an ‘ideal’ role for a student. They offer a basic salary of £9-9.50 per hour plus commission.

Delivery

Hermes are looking for drivers in the Sheffield area. You can choose what days you work, any day of the week.

Health

NHS Professionals – the group that provides support to hospitals – are looking for a decontamination technician to work at the Royal Hallamshire. It is a temporary, full-time job with 37.5 hours a week. They are also looking for a catering stores porter driver to work at the Northern General.

Manufacturing