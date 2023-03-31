Here are 15 of the ugliest buildings in Sheffield - according to our readers

It turns out readers have very strong opinions about some of the architecture in Sheffield.
We asked readers what they thought the ugliest buildings in Sheffield were, and they didn’t hold back! Old or new, some structures simply don't appeal.
What do you think of this list? Comment below if you think we’ve missed any out.
1. Ugly buildings
We asked our readers which Sheffield's ugiest buildings were. This is what they said. Photo: Google
2. Moorfoot
Concrete brutalism at least has a few fans, but this red brick monster - Sheffield's biggest office block - apparently has none. Photo: Dean Atkins
3. Container Park
Is it just because they are new? Or do stacked former shipping containers, complete with original dents and painted dark grey, not add up to an architectural delight? On Fargate now. Photo: David Walsh
4. John Lewis
Controversially listed. This one is only loved by heritage nerds, architects - and Historic England which praised the Barker’s Pool building as ‘a rare surviving example of high modernism in a department store’. Photo: David Walsh