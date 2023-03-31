News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
6 minutes ago Storm Mathis brings heavy rain and wind to UK as flood warnings issued
15 minutes ago Gwyneth Paltrow wins legal battle over ski crash - awarded $1 damages
14 hours ago Man facing life sentence after jurors find him guilty of Sheffield dad's murder
16 hours ago Man found guilty of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel, age 9
18 hours ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison

Here are 15 of the ugliest buildings in Sheffield - according to our readers

It turns out readers have very strong opinions about some of the architecture in Sheffield.

By David Walsh
Published 31st Mar 2023, 04:45 BST

We asked readers what they thought the ugliest buildings in Sheffield were, and they didn’t hold back! Old or new, some structures simply don't appeal.

What do you think of this list? Comment below if you think we’ve missed any out.

We asked our readers which Sheffield's ugiest buildings were. This is what they said.

1. Ugly buildings

We asked our readers which Sheffield's ugiest buildings were. This is what they said. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Concrete brutalism at least has a few fans, but this red brick monster - Sheffield's biggest office block - apparently has none.

2. Moorfoot

Concrete brutalism at least has a few fans, but this red brick monster - Sheffield's biggest office block - apparently has none. Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
Is it just because they are new? Or do stacked former shipping containers, complete with original dents and painted dark grey, not add up to an architectural delight? On Fargate now.

3. Container Park

Is it just because they are new? Or do stacked former shipping containers, complete with original dents and painted dark grey, not add up to an architectural delight? On Fargate now. Photo: David Walsh

Photo Sales
Controversially listed. This one is only loved by heritage nerds, architects - and Historic England which praised the Barker’s Pool building as ‘a rare surviving example of high modernism in a department store’.

4. John Lewis

Controversially listed. This one is only loved by heritage nerds, architects - and Historic England which praised the Barker’s Pool building as ‘a rare surviving example of high modernism in a department store’. Photo: David Walsh

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4