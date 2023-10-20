The episode shows medics arriving at the scene six minutes after a 999 call

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gripping footage of the aftermath of a Sheffield club rider’s ‘life-threatening’ motorbike crash features in the latest episode of Helicopter ER.

Viewers see Arthur Jepson laid out in the road in critical condition with a severe shoulder injury, badly cut leg and at risk of going into shock - before air ambulance medics arrive.

Biker Arthur Jepson is treated by Dr Steve Rowe and paramedic Tammy Williams.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The episode shows Dr Steve Rowe and paramedic Tammy Williams at the scene six minutes after a 999 call. It also shows how they find Arthur’s hearing aids in his motorbike seat, significantly improving communication and allowing his sense of humour to shine through despite the pain.

After treatment was taken to Rotherham General Hospital by road ambulance for surgery on a dislocated shoulder.

Viewer see Arthur laid out in the road after the crash.

Arthur, of Harlington, near Mexborough, Doncaster, was heading to a Sheffield motorbike club meet on his Honda Goldwing when he was in collision with a car.

He said: "When I came off, the pain in my shoulder was my biggest concern. I distinctly remember the immense relief that washed over me when I saw the YAA team rushing to my aid; right then, I knew I was in safe hands! My heartfelt gratitude goes out to everyone who played a part in saving me that day."

Yorkshire Air Ambulance is a charity that needs £19,000 a day to run its two Airbus H145 helicopters.