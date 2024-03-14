Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A rodent has been spotted scurrying around a restaurant in a Sheffield shopping centre.

A video of a rodent has been captured running through Harvester restaurant in Meadowhall’s dining area has attracted hundreds of comments after being shared on social media by Sheffield Online, with many left shocked. It had been viewed by over 44,000 people at the time of writing.

It was reportedly captured last night at around 9.30pm, on Wednesday March 13. The caption reads: “A little customer at Harvester in Meadowhall.”

Meadowhall has assured that the rodent is a mouse, and not a rat.

One person wrote: "Just because they are around doesn’t mean we shouldn’t do anything about it. If nothing is done we will be overrun so natural means (cats) would be a good way of keeping them controlled."

Another said: "No wonder I refuse to eat here."

The person videoing appears to be standing outside the closed restaurant, and filming through the glass windows. A rodent can be seen underneath a table before running across the floor to another one. The video then zooms out to show the Harvester signage.

This footage is not the first time rodents have been spotted in the shopping centre. Last year Rik Duckworth from York shared a video that went viral on TikTok after he captured ‘five or six rats'.

A spokesperson for Meadowhall said: “Operating a clean, safe and hygienic environment is of the utmost importance to us. We have robust pest management measures in place to ensure this and work closely alongside our retail partners and Environmental Health too.

“As soon as we were made aware, we completed all necessary steps to address it.”