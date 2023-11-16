News you can trust since 1887
Haelo Mansion: Glamorous club ‘like going abroad’ reopening on Sheffield industrial estate

It looks as if it belongs in Miami

By David Walsh
Published 16th Nov 2023, 06:00 GMT
A unique Mediterranean-inspired club offering 'mansion parties' is reopening on an industrial estate in Sheffield.

Haelo Mansion, which looks as if it belongs in Miami, is on Dannemora Drive, Greenland Industrial Park, Darnall. 

Haelo Mansion in DarnallHaelo Mansion in Darnall
Behind the high gates it aims to be 'the closest feel to going abroad' and create 'a real sense of occasion' with 5ft flames, 'captivating dancers, fire performers and butlers' as well as DJs playing 'funky house and other music'.

It lays on day and night time events including cabaret, live music, club nights and mansion parties. 

Haelo Mansion reopens in December.Haelo Mansion reopens in December.
The venue was open until 2022, now it is back with 'Party at the Mansion', a clubbing event with an 'aristocratic twist' every Saturday in December. Entry is £20 for 'standing clients', with booth and table seating also available. It also sells food.

Dannemora Drive is close to Valley Centertainment on Broughton Lane.

