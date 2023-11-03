News you can trust since 1887
17 spectacular photos of Barnsley mega-mansion which is one of the town's most expensive

The enormous property features an orchard, "spectacular" grounds and a ton of original period features.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 11:46 GMT

A "spectacular" mega-mansion on the outskirts of Barnsley has been listed for sale with an asking price of around £1,250,000.

South Grove House is found at the end of a private road and accessed through electronic gates. A sweeping driveway stretches around the substantial property, protected by walls and greenery.

The listing, offered by Roebucks Estate Agents, is one of the town's most expensive on the property site Zoopla. It is said to have been renovated to the "highest of standards throughout", whilst also retaining all its original features.

It has five bedrooms and two bathrooms, all of which are on the first floor. A second floor loft features a further two rooms which, if needed, could become a sixth and seventh bedroom.

The ground floor is simple to navigate. The lounge and formal dining room are the two neighbouring bay-windowed rooms at entry level, with a study and snug on the other side of the hall.

The kitchen/diner is accessed by passing through the cosy snug and has an "impressive" finish with an extensive range of shaker-style base and wall units which "complement" the centre seating island.

