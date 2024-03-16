Greasy Vera's: Fundraiser launched for Sheffield burger van play that could be next Full Monty
The tale of a late night burger van could be the next unlikely musical story to become a smash hit from Sheffield.
Michelle Dickinson, daughter of Greasy Vera's owner John Smith, is raising funds to put on a play about the Neepsend business, which served its famous ‘Chegg burgers’ to a generation of late night revellers, taxi-drivers, sex-workers and celebrities like Freddie Starr and Alvin Stardust, after performing at the Fiesta cabaret club.
It stood for many years on waste land at the end of Corporation Lane, opposite the Riverside pub in Kelham Island.
Now, a script by first-time writer and director James Doolan from Sheffield is ready to bring the story with music to life.
Michelle hopes to crowdfund £5,000 to hire actors and a venue to make the show a reality.
She admits a play about an old burger van may sound ridiculous - but there are precedents: The Full Monty, Standing at the Sky's Edge and There's Something About Jamie.
She said: "These stories were created in Sheffield before being staged at the Crucible and Lyceum theatres. The latter productions celebrated the cultural and diverse melting pot the city has become and at the same time seemed unlikely topics for hit musicals.”
Urging people to support the project, she added: “If you would love to see another great Sheffield production on the world stage, please donate to our appeal.”
Responding on the Crowdfunding page, Eileen Howarth wrote: “Good luck with your venture, I hope to be able to see the finished work. It would be great to see another iconic part of Sheffield history remembered in a play.”
