There are some puntastic names among them, from Codrophenia to Wok This Way

It was the era of pop tarts, microwavable pizzas and Turkey Twizzlers.

So is it any wonder that so many of us felt the head to our nearest takeaway in the 90s and noughties in search of something a bit more appetising and nutritious.

Thankfully Sheffield had no shortage of takeaways ready to fill that hole in our stomach back then.

This retro photo gallery celebrates some of the best and most popular takeaways of those decades, including the puntastic Codrophenia fish and chip shop and Wok This Way Chinese takeaway.

Some of them are sadly no longer, while others are still going strong.

Also pictured within our gallery, where there's not a McDonald's or Burger King in sight, is the legendary Greasy Vera's.

It was started by husband and wife Vera and Les out of a converted blue Austin van plonked on Corporation Street, overlooking the city centre. From the 1970s through the 80s and 90s, it fed everyone from peckish pubgoers to starving shift workers.

1 . Thyme Cafe Thyme Cafe on Glossop Road, Sheffield, in December 2005 Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Pictured at the Mangla Indian restaurant and takeaway, Spital Hill, Sheffield, where chefs LtoR Kabir Hussain Qazmi, and Mazhar Iqbal are seen at work in the kitchen. Chefs Kabir Hussain Qazmi and Mazhar Iqbal in the kitchen at the Mangla Indian restaurant and takeaway in Spital Hill, Sheffield Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Sun Yee Sun Yee takeaway, on Crookes Road, Sheffield, in June 2006 Photo: National World Photo Sales