Sheffield retro: 14 mouthwatering photos show Sheffield takeaways of 90s and 2000s, including Greasy Vera's
There are some puntastic names among them, from Codrophenia to Wok This Way
It was the era of pop tarts, microwavable pizzas and Turkey Twizzlers.
So is it any wonder that so many of us felt the head to our nearest takeaway in the 90s and noughties in search of something a bit more appetising and nutritious.
Thankfully Sheffield had no shortage of takeaways ready to fill that hole in our stomach back then.
This retro photo gallery celebrates some of the best and most popular takeaways of those decades, including the puntastic Codrophenia fish and chip shop and Wok This Way Chinese takeaway.
Some of them are sadly no longer, while others are still going strong.
Also pictured within our gallery, where there's not a McDonald's or Burger King in sight, is the legendary Greasy Vera's.
It was started by husband and wife Vera and Les out of a converted blue Austin van plonked on Corporation Street, overlooking the city centre. From the 1970s through the 80s and 90s, it fed everyone from peckish pubgoers to starving shift workers.