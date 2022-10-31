It is the first step in a major expansion plan set to see the chain open on high streets throughout the UK over the next three years, according to founder and managing director John Hickling. Established in Barnsley in 2006, the business employs 64 and manufactures up to 12,000 pieces of ‘remade’ items from second-hand clothing a month.

The new shop will add to the firm’s long-established online, wholesale and events sales channels.

Glass Onion Vintage's new store on Division Street

Mr Hickling said: “The pop-up unit in Sheffield was an opportunity for us to test the water for expansion on the high street. The demand for a unique product like ours, is definitely there and I see our expansion on high streets in the UK as being very much part of the future for Glass Onion Vintage.

“There’s so many opportunities in our industry but our expansion onto the high street feels like we’re at the start of a new chapter.”

Sheffield property specialist Mason Thomas Law helped the company move.

Cathy Thomas, director and solicitor, said: “It was great to be able to play a small part in the growth of Glass Onion Vintage as well as helping increase the presence of a business in Sheffield City centre. We’re looking forward to working with John and his team in the future as the firm expands across the UK.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cathy Thomas, director and solicitor of Mason Thomas Law