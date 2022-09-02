Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fronteer Gallery opened on Exchange Street, beside the former Castle Market site in Castlegate, in October 2020.

Its owners, who have asked not to be named amid fears for their safety, say they always knew the area was ‘a bit on the rough side’.

Exchange Street in Sheffield city centre, where the owners of Fronteer Gallery say they no longer feel safe

They were convinced to move in and stay for as long as they have by assurances from Sheffield Council that it was ‘up and coming’ and there were plans in place to improve things.

However, they have finally had enough, after a sharp step up in anti-social behaviour over recent weeks and a lack of response to emails they say they sent to council ‘begging’ for support.

They closed the doors for good last week, calling it a ‘devastating’ decision but saying they had been left with no other option, and they have had to postpone upcoming exhibitions as they search for a new home.

“When we first moved in we knew the area was a bit on the rough side but we were assured by the council that there would be funding available to support us and that the area was up and coming and would see significant changes within months,” they said.

“What actually happened was there was no funding, absolutely no support from the council, who just blame the police for any failings, and absolutely no development on the street other than moving a few bollards.

“We were always being told to hang on as things would improve but they never did, the anti-social behaviour just got worse. We feel like we've been lied to and used by the council and to be honest we're pretty angry!”

The owners were reluctant to go into details of the ‘threatening beaviour’ they said staff had faced, for fear of reprisals, but they said they had been left feeling unsafe, although they had never been physically attacked.

They said the neighbourhood policing team had been ‘brilliant’ but there was too little being done to provide long-term solutions to the problems they faced.

They told how they were one of just two businesses on the street, where it could be ‘pretty lonely’, and they are still waiting for news about the redevelopment of the boarded-up Castle Market site and Sheffield’s Old Town Hall, which it is hoped will help kickstart the area’s regeneration.

The impact of a skate park opened on the street was recently hailed by Skateboard GB, with supporters saying the skateboarders’ presence had helped reduce drug use and other anti-social behaviour there.

But the gallery’s owners said the benefit had been limited, with too few events taking place there and the number of boarders using it dwindling, with one having recently been ‘chased away’.

What have police said about crime and anti-social behaviour on Exchange Street?

Inspector Gareth Thomas, from South Yorkshire Police’s Sheffield City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team, said:

“We are acutely aware of the concerns of businesses on Exchange Street and the impact issues such as antisocial behaviour can have on victims and businesses, and how safe people feel when they visit or work in an area.

“We have visited the businesses on Exchange Street, including the Fronteer Gallery, on several occasions to discuss their concerns and we are implementing a range of additional proactive measures to tackle the issues raised including increased patrols and further work with partner agencies.

“We ask people to continue raise their concerns to us, so we can build up a full picture of the issues in the area and identify patterns of offending. Local officers are embedded in their communities, they recognise repeat offenders and will work tirelessly to take action to prevent future crimes.

“You can report incidents via 101, or online via our reporting portal. If you see a crime in action, please call us on 999, as it gives us a better chance of catching suspects in the act.”