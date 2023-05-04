News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Date set for Blades' open top bus celebration
27 minutes ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
2 hours ago Mum of murdered man speaks of grief as his killers are jailed for 40 years
2 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
5 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
5 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed

Frankie and Benny's to close 18 restaurants in bid to cut £5m costs

Frankie and Benny’s restaurants are to close as the chain looks to try and cut costs.

By David Walsh
Published 4th May 2023, 13:46 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 13:46 BST

The Restaurant Group expects to save £5m by closing 23 "loss-making restaurants" by the end of this month, including four Chiquito restaurants and a single Firejacks located in Basildon.

Frankie and Benny’s restaurants at Valley Centertainment and Meadowhall are not on the list of closures, which includes sites in Leeds, Birmingham and Blackpool.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Restaurant Group spokesperson told The Sun: "We announced a review of our leisure estate in March and made the difficult decision to exit some of our Frankie and Benny's and Chiquito sites. We are working closely with our impacted teams and will look to redeploy colleagues to neighbouring sites across our wider estate wherever possible."

Most Popular
Frankie and Benny's is closing 18 restaurants.Frankie and Benny's is closing 18 restaurants.
Frankie and Benny's is closing 18 restaurants.

The Restaurant Group currently runs 410 venues across the UK which includes the brands Frankie and Benny's, Chiquito, Wagamamas, Brunning & Price and Coast to Coast.