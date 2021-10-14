Frankie and Benny's offering FREE breakfasts - if you turn up in your pyjamas

Restaurant giant Frankie and Benny’s is offering free breakfasts – to customers turning up in their pyjamas.

By Darren Burke
Friday, 15th October 2021, 12:47 am

The chain has Sheffield branches at Meadowhall and Centertainment.

A spokesman said: “We've rustled up a few brand new breakfast dishes this week, and to celebrate, we're having a pyjama party.

“Head to your nearest Frankie's in your PJs, snap a pic and post on Instagram with the hashtag #PJsatFrankies, and breakfast is on the house."

You can get a free breakfast at Frankie and Benny's by sporting your pyjamas.

The deal is available at any Frankie & Benny's serving breakfast until Sunday, October 17.

