Frankie and Benny's offering FREE breakfasts - if you turn up in your pyjamas

The chain has Sheffield branches at Meadowhall and Centertainment.

A spokesman said: “We've rustled up a few brand new breakfast dishes this week, and to celebrate, we're having a pyjama party.

“Head to your nearest Frankie's in your PJs, snap a pic and post on Instagram with the hashtag #PJsatFrankies, and breakfast is on the house."

The deal is available at any Frankie & Benny's serving breakfast until Sunday, October 17.