Fox Valley Stocksbridge: Costa unveils revamp as coffee wars hot up at popular Sheffield shopping centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
A second coffee shop at a Sheffield shopping centre has unveiled a revamp as competition hots up.
National chain Costa at Fox Valley in Stocksbridge closed for four days for a major investment, after eight years open.
It comes days after independent Raffina Coffee and Deli at Fox Valley was refurbished and relaunched under management by Dysh Coffee and Kitchen, a family-run cafe and restaurant on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield.
Costa’s upgrade includes a redecoration, new artwork and upgraded seating and tables.
Manager Rachael Cleverly said: "A large investment has been made by the company to achieve this full refit to the store."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.