Fox Valley Stocksbridge: Costa unveils revamp as coffee wars hot up at popular Sheffield shopping centre

It comes days after independent Raffina Coffee and Deli was refurbished and relaunched
By David Walsh
Published 19th Mar 2024, 05:02 GMT
A second coffee shop at a Sheffield shopping centre has unveiled a revamp as competition hots up.

National chain Costa at Fox Valley in Stocksbridge closed for four days for a major investment, after eight years open.

Costa Coffee Stocksbridge staff Rachael Cleverly, left, and Anna Steward.
Costa Coffee Stocksbridge staff Rachael Cleverly, left, and Anna Steward.
It comes days after independent Raffina Coffee and Deli at Fox Valley was refurbished and relaunched under management by Dysh Coffee and Kitchen, a family-run cafe and restaurant on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield.

Costa’s upgrade includes a redecoration, new artwork and upgraded seating and tables.

Manager Rachael Cleverly said: "A large investment has been made by the company to achieve this full refit to the store."

