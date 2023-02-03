Eighteen Ten, on Arena Court, Attercliffe, will shut its doors for the final time on Saturday, February 11. A worker who asked not to be named said they were “gutted” by the move.
A Marston's spokesman said the pub employed 14 and they would all be re-deployed within the business or transferred to another company. He added: “The site has been sold. We will vacate soon after closure.”
The Star understands it will be taken over by Papas Fish and Chips, which opened a branch in Crystal Peaks in December.
The pub is across the road from Sheffield Arena and was popular with families for pre-show drinks.
Marston’s has yet to announce the closure on its websites, which are advertising events including Mother’s Day in March. But customers attempting to book are told the venue ‘appears to be full at the time you selected’.