Workers are facing massive upheaval as a large Sheffield pub prepares to close.​​​​​​​

Eighteen Ten, on Arena Court, Attercliffe, will shut its doors for the final time on Saturday, February 11. A worker who asked not to be named said they were “gutted” by the move.

A Marston's spokesman said the pub employed 14 and they would all be re-deployed within the business or transferred to another company. He added: “The site has been sold. We will vacate soon after closure.”

The Star understands it will be taken over by Papas Fish and Chips, which opened a branch in Crystal Peaks in December.

The pub is across the road from Sheffield Arena and was popular with families for pre-show drinks.