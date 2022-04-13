Kate Wall has launched a nutrition business which rejects the mantra of ‘eat less, move more’ and replaces it with ‘the joy of eating’.

She says her aim is to help clients understand the psychological link between eating habits, self-esteem and body image.

Kate Wall Nutrition launched in March after she ‘dipped her toe’ into running her own business last October, while working as an NHS nutritionist specialising in weight management.

Kate Wall said: “The link between what we eat and how we feel about ourselves has fascinated me for many years. Nutrition can impact upon many parts of our lives: from the quality of our sleep, ability to move and even our mental health.

“Very often conditions such as obesity are symptomatic of other problems we experience in our lives, and I wanted to work with people on a deeper level so I could get to know them, their needs and address the root causes of their nutritional behaviours.

“I knew launching a business from scratch would be a huge gamble, especially as I’ve spent most of my career working in the healthcare sector. Working with Launchpad made me realise that I could take things at my own pace. I decided to trial my business, whilst continuing to work, and this gave me the time I needed to explore how the business would work, as well as helping me get to grips with the fundamentals of running my own company.”

Launchpad is a support programme for new businesses that is financially supported by the European Regional Development Fund.

Jane Gregory, Launchpad adviser, said: “Starting any new business can be an exciting journey, but Kate realised that she would need time to build her client base, as well as understanding what would be involved in running her own company.

“One of the most common mistakes many new entrepreneurs make is thinking that they will instantly be able to earn a living from their business idea. In reality, it takes time to build and grow a sustainable business.”

