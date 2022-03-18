A city council source said the Barker’s Pool building was unsuitable for human habitation.

The idea was put forward by some members of the public after an abandoned shopping centre in Kraków, Poland, was converted into a relief centre.

The John Lewis building is not suitable for refugees, the council says.

More than 1.7 million people fleeing the Russian invasion have sought refuge in the neighbouring country.

The council source said its intention was to give Ukrainians a decent home, not makeshift accommodation on camp beds. The building also lacks facilities.

But the council is waiting for guidance from the Government about how and when and how many people would be sent before announcing where they would stay.

The four-storey John Lewis building is owned by the council and has been empty since last summer.

The 58-year-old property is in need of a revamp. Work to remove asbestos starts in May, the authority said this week.

