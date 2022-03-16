Some 1,500 people responded to council proposals for the city centre which included questions about what to do with the Barker’s Pool building.

The majority wanted to replace it with something smaller, the authority said, although figures were not disclosed.

WHAT THREE PROPOSALS WERE PUT FORWARD?

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some 1,500 people responded to council proposals for the city centre which included questions about what to do with the Barker’s Pool building.

Three preferences had been put forward, keep, flatten and create a park, or flatten and replace.

Following the feedback, officials will ‘start to explore options for the site’ and welcome proposals from potential developers.

A final decision is due by the end of summer, they say.

Stunned staff and customers held a vigil at the store after its shock closure last year.

The announcement of a public preference for ’flatten and replace’ inches the project forward and gives developers a steer on the approach that will be favoured.

But it will be more than a year after the shop closed before a new future for the site is revealed.

BUSINESS STORIES: Boots under siege from thieves and thugs

John Lewis shut in June last year with the loss of 299 jobs. The shock move came just 10 months after the company signed a 20-year agreement to stay - apparently ending years of uncertainty over its future. The deal saw the council buy the building for £3.4m and rent it back to the company cheap.

Built for Cole Brothers in 1963, it became John Lewis in 2002, and was in dire need of an upgrade.

But enormous refurbishment costs of up to £70m, internet shopping and Covid led to closure.

IS THERE ANY INTEREST IN TAKING IT ON?

Now, Coun Mazher Iqbal, says there is ‘a lot of interest’ in taking it on.

He said: “We will continue to deliver fantastic new developments that reflect what people really need and want, starting with seeking proposals for the former John Lewis building that will provide something special for Sheffield.

“We have already had a lot of interest in the site, and we are confident that we will receive some great proposals.”

Last year, The Star revealed plans for a £100m football-based cultural and wellbeing attraction on the site. ‘Sheffield Rules’, is backed by a global sporting brand with the support of a consortium of local businesses led by planning consultants Urbana.

WHAT’S THE MOST SUSTAINABLE THING TO DO WITH THE BUILDING?

Meanwhile, debate rages about the most sustainable way forward.

A report by the council’s development partner Queensberry states replacing it would be better than reusing it because of the amount of work involved in bringing it up to modern standards – including stripping it back to its concrete frame.

But University of Sheffield PhD student Danielle Abbey believes carbon emitted through the extraction and production of new materials - such as steel and concrete - and transporting them to the site are often ignored in calculations.

She wrote: “The John Lewis building was built in the early 1960s, making it outdated in both appearance and energy performance. Both of these can be improved through major refurbishment; by keeping the existing structure, the whole life carbon of the project can be dramatically improved. It is time to stop wasting the Earth’s finite resources and use retrofit to its fullest potential.”

Meanwhile, the council says it will start removing asbestos in May so any new project has ‘a head start’. Work is due to finish by the end of the year, it states.

BUSINESS NEWS: Bakery boss warns of food security threat