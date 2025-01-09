Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

You couldn’t pick a better city to set up a shop for walking boots that Sheffield - and there’s no better shop in England that Foothills.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shoppers have given an independent Sheffield retailer its flowers by showering it with praise in a national magazine.

Specialist walking footwear retailer Foothills has won the silver commendation in the Great Outdoor Magazine Readers' Choice Awards 2025 based on customers' support. | Dean Atkins

The Great Outdoors Magazine Reader’s Choice Awards 2025 have handed their silver commendation for Independent Retailers of the Year to Foothills, in Edgedale Road, just off Abbeydale Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Technically, the top prize went to Cairngorm Mountain Sports in Scotland - but that just secures Foothills’ place as the best in England.

Owner Sarah Jeffkin said the prize came “out of the blue” and had no idea readers had been voting for them until the prize came in the post.

“It must mean we are doing something right,” said Sarah. “I had no idea they had awards like this.

“It feels amazing for customers to show their trust in us.”

The Foothills shop front in Edgedale Road, off Abbeydale Road, Sheffield. | Dean Atkins

Foothills was established in 1993 by Sheffield legend Ian ‘Hovis’ Brown, with Sarah joining in 2000 on work experience, before going part time, then full time, until now standing proud as its owner today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s funny, I wasn’t really into walking when I joined,“ admitted Sarah.

“Sheffield is one of the best cities to live in for it because we’re right next to the Peaks - you’ve only got to step outside your door and it’s not long before you’re somewhere green.

“It’s only a small team at Foothills and I think we’ve got a family atmosphere. We talk to people and help and advise them rather than ‘sell to them.’ We pride ourselves on the service we give to people.

“Thank you to everyone for their hard work - here’s to the next 30 years.”

As well as specialist walking footwear, Foothills sells premium outdoor wear and is a licensed Rohan and Paramo retailer.