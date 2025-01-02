Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With it’s stunning views and intriguing history – Sheffield’s Damflask Reservoir has been highlighted as a place people simply must visit. Why not make 2025 that year!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The huge body of water sits within the picturesque Loxley Valley and marks the starting boundary of the Peak District National Park.

With it’s easy going 5k trail looping around the water’s edge, interesting information points, pubs dotted around the circumference and views across stunning rolling hills it is easy to see why hundreds of visitors have posted glowing reviews about the beauty spot online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Damflask has earned an average rating of 4.7 stars out of five based on more than 200 reviews on Google.

One wrote: “Truly beautiful scenery. Lovely to walk around the reservoir with your family and friends. First time here and it feels refreshing to be out of the city and enjoy some scenery. I will definitely be coming here again when the weather is great.”

Another said: “A lovely family and pram friendly walk for a dry day setting off from a lovely little village."

The reservoir was constructed in 1867 as one of a group of reservoirs in the area built to supply both fresh drinking water and a guaranteed supply of water to the population and industries of Sheffield. It has a capacity of 1,123 million gallons and a maximum depth of 88 feet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is named after a village that once stood on the site and included a corn mill, paper mill, wire mill, a public house called the Barrel Inn and a cluster of houses but was washed away in the Great Sheffield Flood in 1864.

More than 200 people drowned in the disaster which was caused by the collapse of the Dale Dyke Dam upstream. All of which is detailed in information points close to the reservoir along with illustrations.

During your visit, you may be fortunate enough to see the boats cutting along the surface of the water from the nearby Sheffield Viking Sailing Club.

The 5k circular walk around the reservoir is pretty easy going with a path hugging most of the water's edge. You could even stop off at the picturesque Low Bradfield halfway around to watch a spot of cricket in Spring or Summer. There’s also The Plough pub, famed locally for it’s Sunday carvery, and The Schoolrooms, offering a pot of tea and cake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feeling adventurous? Why not take a 20 minute hike up the hill to the Old Horns Inn, which enjoys stunning beer garden views over the valley.

The beauty spot is relatively easy to get to from Sheffield and is a 20 minute drive from the city centre.

If you are taking public transport, you could get the tram to Malin Bridge and enjoy the hour walk through the Loxley Valley perhaps stopping off at either The Wisewood Inn, The Admiral Rodney or The Nags Head along the way for refreshment.

Social media is often awash with pictures taken by visitors capturing stunning sunsets or sunrises over the water, including the three pictures attached to this article.

If you would like to head out to the reservoir yourself and marvel at it’s beauty like many other Sheffielders already have, you can find out more information here.