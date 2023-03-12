News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Hidden Gem cafe: Another award for popular Sheffield cafe due to host tapas evenings and afternoon teas

Another award has been added to the cabinet of a popular Sheffield cafe, surrounded by beautiful open countryside.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
46 minutes ago
Updated 12th Mar 2023, 9:29am

The Hidden Gem Cafe, off Ringinglow Road, has been awarded the Recommendation Badge by Restaurant Guru thanks to the work of its staff and volunteers at the charity Work Ltd. The award comes from their visitors' positive reviews and excellent marks which has given them a five-star rating on Tripadvisor, based on 784 reviews.

Hidden Gem has been based at the site for the past eight years, and has been awarded several commendations in its time, including TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Award for multiple years in a row.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A number of reviewers have praised the cafe for its ‘friendly and attentive’ staff, ‘beautifully presented’ food, and its 'great value for money'. The cafe serves an ever-changing menu depending on the season thanks to head chef Sam Baker and cafe manager Charlie Sullivan, but you can expect breakfast staples of a traditional full English and eggs benedict, and lunch items from a steak and blue cheese sandwich, chicken burger and chips, and salads and soups.

Most Popular
The Hidden Gem Cafe has won Restaurant Guru's 'recommendation badge'. Pictured is chef Sam, assistant manager Abi, and Jonathan with the award.
The Hidden Gem Cafe has won Restaurant Guru's 'recommendation badge'. Pictured is chef Sam, assistant manager Abi, and Jonathan with the award.
The Hidden Gem Cafe has won Restaurant Guru's 'recommendation badge'. Pictured is chef Sam, assistant manager Abi, and Jonathan with the award.

All profits made by the cafe go directly to Work Ltd, a charity which provides life skills and occupational training to adults with learning difficulties.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ruth Denton, of Work Ltd, said the team are pleased to receive the award - but noted it’s “just the start” of more to come. She said: “Sam and Charlie have been really trying to get everything back to where it was before Covid. They can now really focus on their menus and their food and getting back out there winning awards.”

The team is looking to start serving afternoon teas and hosting tapas evenings as they begin branching back out into the community.

The award-winning Hidden Gem Cafe is located off Ringinglow Road and promises a tasty menu.
The award-winning Hidden Gem Cafe is located off Ringinglow Road and promises a tasty menu.
The award-winning Hidden Gem Cafe is located off Ringinglow Road and promises a tasty menu.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Hidden Gem Cafe is run by Work Ltd - a charity which supports adults with learning difficulties to develop life skills.
The Hidden Gem Cafe is run by Work Ltd - a charity which supports adults with learning difficulties to develop life skills.
The Hidden Gem Cafe is run by Work Ltd - a charity which supports adults with learning difficulties to develop life skills.
SheffieldTripAdvisor