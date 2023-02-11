Customers have expressed their sadness after hearing that a well-known pub near Sheffield Arena is due to close today.

Eighteen Ten, on Arena Court, Attercliffe, is set to shut its doors for the final time on Saturday, February 11. A worker who asked not to be named said they were “gutted” by the move.

A Marston's spokesman said the pub employed 14 and they would all be re-deployed within the business or transferred to another company. He added: “The site has been sold. We will vacate soon after closure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star understands it will be taken over by Papas Fish and Chips, which opened a branch in Crystal Peaks in December.

Eighteen Ten, on Arena Court, Attercliffe will shut its doors for the final time on Saturday February 11.

Since we broke the news, more than 300 people have posted comments onto the Facebook pages of The Star and the pub, with many expressing sadness that the venue will be closing.

Jacqueline May posted: “So sorry to see you all go, will be a very sad day next Saturday. Good look to you all in your next chapter in life. So sorry the pub is closing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garry Marsh said: “Sad news.” and described the venue as a ‘cracking pub.’

Alice Miller said: “Such a shame, I loved working here it was such a nice place and the manager and staff was all lovely!”

Jackie Stanley posted: “What a shame - had some good nights here.”