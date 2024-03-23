Bakers Yard Bakery is being launched by Sheffield couple Sam Lindsay and Becca Crofts who have a passion for sustainable business practices.

A bakery and coffee house is set to open in a trendy Sheffield district promising the 'highest ethical and eco standards'.

No 1 Bakers Yard will open in April on the corner of Alma Street and Green Lane, in the Little Kelham development in Kelham Island.

It comes after the couple ran a wholesale business supplying cafes across the city, which will continue in the new premises, secured on a 10-year lease.

Becca said: "The success of the wholesale business gave us the confidence to look for physical premises. We knew we were doing something different that people really liked and that gave us the momentum to go and look for a permanent base."

Little Kelham is a 'low carbon neighbourhood' of 144 timber frame homes and eight businesses. It is powered by renewable energy and most on street parking is banned, with the threat of a £100 demand, to encourage walking and cycling.

