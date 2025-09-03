A cafe that closed only months after its launch could be replaced by a bar if new proposals are given the go ahead.

Crave Cafe on Ecclesall Road launched at the end of January in the former Love The Lot clothes shop at number 507.

A cafe on Ecclesall Road could be converted into a bar if new proposals are approved. | SPACE studio

New plans submitted to Sheffield City Council have now revealed that the cafe will not return, as developers propose converting the site into a micro pub.

Proposals show that minimal changes will be made to the property, with the cafe’s counter being turned into a bar, the kitchen converted into a storage room and an existing storage cupboard extended into a new bathroom.

If approved, the pub will be called The Botanical Arms, and be run by the newly established Eccy Pub Co,

A design document explains: “The existing building will require minimal internal refurbishment. The shop front will not be replaced, and there is a makeshift concrete ramp in front of the main entrance. However, this ramp is to be removed.

“Internally, a new ambulant disabled unisex WC will be provided, as it is not possible to provide an additional fully disabled WC.

“Seating will be for around 20 to 25 covers.

“Deliveries will be at the rear where there is parking available and a new rear access door is proposed to access the rear storeroom.”

Public consultation is open until September 17, with a decision set to be made by October 15.