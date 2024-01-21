Even though times are still uncertain for the hospitality industry right now, what with the continued cost of living crisis, it hasn’t stopped the plans of new restaurants and bars in Sheffield.
This year we’re gearing up for some great new openings in our city, and Sheffield Council’s Heart of the City project is set to work some magic this year, with several new venues planned to open after some months of setbacks.
Here's a roundup of just some of the new food and drinks venues expected to open their doors in Sheffield this year.
2. Ecclesall Road food hall
Sheffield Council approved plans last year to transform a derelict building on 605 Ecclesall Road into a new food hall. Although there is no exact opening date, pictured is artist's impression of what it may look like. The main building will be converted into a restaurant hall with a small bar, shopping and flexible seating areas that could be booked for business meetings. Photo: Contributor
3. 5Tara
5Tara, a Punjabi restaurant currently on Duke Street, in Park Hill, has plans to open a second city venue in February of this year. New signage has already earmarked the new site, on 238 Shalesmoor, in Shalesmoor. Photo: Kirsty Hamilton
4. Joro
Oughtibridge Mill, which is currently under development as homes and retail units, will soon be a new base for Joro - an award-winning restaurant currently based at Krynkl in Shalesmoor. There has not been an opening date set yet.