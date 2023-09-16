These are the places Sheffield people thought were the best to get a bite to eat in the city centre

So you're in the middle of Sheffield, and it's dinner time. Where do you go?

Whether you've nipped into town get some shopping done, you're out of the office for a meal break, or if you have just headed into the city centre to meet up with friends at a convenient spot, we wanted to know the best places in the city centre get a quick bite to eat, whether that's sitting down at the table, or picking something up that you can eat on the hoof or somewhere like the Peace Gardens. You don't always want a restaurant.

So we hit the streets of Sheffield to find out from the people who know - the people who live in Sheffield or come in to visit frequently.

We asked people on the street what the best places were, and there was plenty of variety in the answers, although some popular places were named more than once.

Some of them you will find in other towns and cities, while others are unique to Sheffield, but all have impressed the people who nominated them for the list.

Below is the list of eight suggestions that have been made by residents, and the reasons why they recommend them.

2 . Brenda's chip shop Both Ian Whelpton and Sue Linley suggested Brenda's Fish and Chips., on Earl Street. Ian said: "If you just want a quick mean, fish and chips, Branda's chippy, back of the market." Sue said: "I like to go to Brenda's. I like the fish cakes." Picture: Google Photo Sales

3 . Greggs Trish Saxon, Janet Cruise and Sky Little all suggested Greggs. Shefffield has several, but this picture shows the one on Fargate. Picture: Google Photo Sales

4 . Lloyds, Division Street Speaking to the Star near the Peace Gardens, Janet Cruise, suggested Lloyds, Division Street, She said they were good value. Picture: Google Photo Sales