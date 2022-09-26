Peel Group, which owns the airport, announced this morning that the airport would be closing, with operations to be wound down from the end of October.

Reacting to the news, Doncaster Chamber’s chief executive, Dan Fell, said: “We are very disappointed to learn that Peel Group has chosen to reject the region’s generous offer regarding Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Chamber chief executive Dan Fell

"In good faith, partners from the local authority, the business community and national government have all been working tirelessly to preserve DSA’s future.

"Together, the various parties involved developed an extremely generous deal that would have covered DSA’s losses until October 2023 and supported Peel to develop Gateway East.

"Regrettably, in an ill-considered move that will dismay many in the business community, this proposal has been rejected.

“The importance of having a successful airport in the region cannot be overstated. After all, it is critical to our Strategic Economic Plan and has a major impact on the health of our GVA and job market.

"Indeed, our recent economic impact report estimated that the airport could be worth £110 million per annum to the regional economy.

“Whilst this is a major blow for the economy and, undoubtedly a very bad day for South Yorkshire, I would like to reiterate that other economic opportunities for Doncaster and the region remain. Doncaster has bounced back before and will do so again.”