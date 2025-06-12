Disappointment as 19,000 jobs plan and South Yorkshire nuclear reactor factory 'scaled back and delayed'

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 12th Jun 2025, 08:21 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Plans for a £1.5bn nuclear reactor factory creating thousands of jobs in South Yorkshire have been cut back and delayed.

American firm Holtec failed to secure preferred bidder status from the government to build the first small modular reactors in the UK.

British company Rolls-Royce won the competition as part of a government effort to push the UK to the frontier of nuclear energy technology.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard said he was “disappointed” by the government's decision not to choose Holtec, which planned a £1.5bn factory in Doncaster.placeholder image
South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard said he was “disappointed” by the government's decision not to choose Holtec, which planned a £1.5bn factory in Doncaster. | nw

Last month, Holtec announced it had chosen the GatewayEast site next to Doncaster-Sheffield Airport as the preferred location for its new factory. It was estimated it would create 3,000 jobs and 16,000 in the supply chain over 20 years.

Following the government’s decision, the firm said it was “disappointed” and plans for a significant factory in South Yorkshire “will now be scaled back in size and jobs while being delayed in terms of timeframe.”

South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard said he was “surprised” and “disappointed” by the decision.

He said: “I have to admit to some surprise that the government has only selected one bidder to lead that process.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’m obviously disappointed by the consequences that decision will have for Holtec, albeit reassured by the strength of our partnership and their continued commitment to South Yorkshire.

For more stories like this and all of the latest news, current events and sport from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire, sign up today for your free newsletter from The Star.

“I look forward to continuing our work with Rolls-Royce SMR, who are working closely with the world-class AMRC, as they develop their programme. I would like to congratulate them on their success in the competition process. I trust that they will prioritise British jobs and workers in the development of the £2.5bn programme, particularly those in South Yorkshire.”

Related topics:South YorkshireGovernmentJobsAmericanRolls-Royce

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice