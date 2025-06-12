Plans for a £1.5bn nuclear reactor factory creating thousands of jobs in South Yorkshire have been cut back and delayed.

American firm Holtec failed to secure preferred bidder status from the government to build the first small modular reactors in the UK.

British company Rolls-Royce won the competition as part of a government effort to push the UK to the frontier of nuclear energy technology.

South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard said he was “disappointed” by the government's decision not to choose Holtec, which planned a £1.5bn factory in Doncaster. | nw

Last month, Holtec announced it had chosen the GatewayEast site next to Doncaster-Sheffield Airport as the preferred location for its new factory. It was estimated it would create 3,000 jobs and 16,000 in the supply chain over 20 years.

Following the government’s decision, the firm said it was “disappointed” and plans for a significant factory in South Yorkshire “will now be scaled back in size and jobs while being delayed in terms of timeframe.”

South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard said he was “surprised” and “disappointed” by the decision.

He said: “I have to admit to some surprise that the government has only selected one bidder to lead that process.

“I’m obviously disappointed by the consequences that decision will have for Holtec, albeit reassured by the strength of our partnership and their continued commitment to South Yorkshire.

“I look forward to continuing our work with Rolls-Royce SMR, who are working closely with the world-class AMRC, as they develop their programme. I would like to congratulate them on their success in the competition process. I trust that they will prioritise British jobs and workers in the development of the £2.5bn programme, particularly those in South Yorkshire.”