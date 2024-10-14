Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

International business are putting their faith in South Yorkshire through big multi-million pound investments, Mayor Oliver Coppard has said in an opinion piece written for The Star.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“My job is growth; building not just a bigger economy, but a better economy.

“That means making South Yorkshire the natural home for the industries of the future. But that’s not something that just happens. If we’re truly going to build an economy that allows everyone here to stay near and go far, then we need to tell everyone about the very real strengths, opportunities and expertise we have right across our region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And we’ve got a great story to tell, particularly around clean-tech and advanced manufacturing.

Oliver Coppard is the Mayor of South Yorkshire. | Gerard Binks

“In South Yorkshire, we’re building on hundreds of years of innovation and engineering heritage to create world leading facilities, skills and expertise today; assets that will power the clean energy transition in the UK and beyond.

“We are right at the cutting edge of the new nuclear, hydrogen and sustainable aviation sectors, and proud to be home of the world’s first and best advanced manufacturing district at the AMRC, the UK’s first Investment Zone and the UK’s largest clean-tech cluster.

“And our work to tell that story to the world is paying off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rolls Royce factory in Sheffield

“In May, Rolls-Royce SMR chose South Yorkshire to become the home of its new multi-million pound facility. The company will manufacture and test prototype modules for its SMRs right here in South Yorkshire.

“The announcement from Rolls Royce has been quickly followed by American company Holtec, who now have plans to expand their manufacturing operations in South Yorkshire. Today, at the Government’s International Investment Summit in London, Holtec will unveil an investment of at least £325 million in South Yorkshire. Economic analysis estimates that on its own, that investment will be worth at least £600m to our region and create thousands of jobs in the new nuclear manufacturing sector here and across the UK.

“That investment should just be the start, with experts predicting a potential £1.5bn investment, and a future export market worth more than £100bn, that’s ready to be unlocked if Holtec are successful in Great British Nuclear’s ongoing Small Modular Reactor (SMR) design competition. South Yorkshire has been selected to be the home of Holtec’s planned new SMR factory.

“That’s why the government’s International Investment Summit today is so important. UK leaders, high-profile investors and businesses from across the world are gathering in London to deepen partnerships that will drive investment and growth. I’ll be joining the Prime Minister and Chancellor at today’s Summit where we’ll be talking to businesses like Holtec and others from the clean tech sectors and beyond, explaining to a global audience of investors just what is so special about what we’re creating in South Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard has been travelling the world representing the region. | SYMCA

“But today’s summit is also about something bigger; it’s another example of how Mayors and central government are working together to drive growth as part of our shared mission to make South Yorkshire and the UK a clean energy superpower.

“Our own Ed Miliband MP, as Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, has already given permission for more solar energy farms to be bult than ever before, secured the most successful renewable auction round in history, and launched Great British Energy.

“Because we all recognise that the drive to a more sustainable economy is as an opportunity for growth, not a barrier to it. We now have a government that is determined to work with me to grasp the opportunity to create a wealthier, healthier and cleaner future for the UK, and communities like ours.

“I’m looking forward to speaking to international businesses and investors at today’s summit in London but I also recognise how important it is that we also take South Yorkshire’s message to investors and businesses across the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A new era of city-to-city diplomacy is being pioneered by Mayors across England. Earlier this year I was in St Louis, Pittsburgh and Washington DC meeting with businesses and political leaders, pushing forward plans for new investment opportunities here.

“But I know there’s still a huge amount more to do if we are going to restore the pride, purpose and prosperity of South Yorkshire. Our economy remains too small, and we’re not making the most of the huge talent that exists right across Barnsley, Rotherham, Doncaster and Sheffield.

“That’s why I’m determined to do everything I can; working with government, engaging with investors and taking our message to the world, building on the successes we’ve already had and bringing the industries and jobs of the future back home to Barnsley, Rotherham, Doncaster and Sheffield.”