Joi Polloi in Kelham Island will be the base for new owner Four Communications Group to launch Four North, which promises to see the addition of a ‘wide range’ of talent.

Four bosses say they hope to create 10 jobs this year, Joi Polloi currently employs 15.

Joi Polloi has picked up accolades from BAFTA, the Royal Television Society, DA&D, Drum Roses Awards and the International EMMY Awards.

Andy Barratt, centre, and the Joi Polloi team.

It was founded by Andy Barratt in 2002 and today works to ‘drive engagement’ for clients using digital technology as well as writing software.

Mr Barratt will become Four’s first chief digital creative officer.

He said: “Building on Joi Polloi’s already solid reputation for reaching and engaging audiences through innovative ideas and new and emerging technologies, we are all thrilled and excited to be joining Four and a platform to take our skills and expertise to the next level in the UK and internationally.”

Four is a marketing and communications company employing 335 in London, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Riyadh, Cardiff and Aberystwyth.

Paul Dalton-Borge, chief executive, digital and creative, said: “We have been blown away by the creativity and calibre of work from the Joi Polloi team and we have already been working together for some time. Welcoming them officially as part of the Four family is very exciting and will take our work in creative and emerging technologies to the next level.”

On Four North, group managing director, Einir Williams, added: “With the emphasis on the levelling up agenda, we can see lots of opportunity for our public sector work in the north of England.

“We feel it’s important to add expertise on the ground to complement our London and Wales offices. There are also private sector opportunities. Clients in some areas such as property and health are very enthusiastic about the new office.

“We’re also keen to tap into the talent pool outside London. Our fully flexible working policy means that people have more options about where they can be based.”

The Joi Polloi acquisition is its eleventh since a £10m investment from the Business Growth Fund in 2015.

