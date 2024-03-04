Watch more of our videos on Shots!

TV star Dan Walker has announced he has opened a cafe near his home in Sheffield.

The Channel 5 and Classic FM presenter took to social media to announce the big move.

He said: "You know I go on about cake a lot? Well… I am officially now the part-owner of a cafe!

"It’s something my wife and I have been thinking about for a while and an opportunity came up just down the road from our house in Sheffield at a place we love, right at the heart of the community, and with friends who are brilliant.

"So… feel free to pop along to the Brook Coffee Rooms in Fulwood in Sheffield… I’ll be the one in the corner eating a cronut. It is officially… THE DREAM."

The cafe is on Brooklands Avenue opposite the Co-op in the heart of Fulwood.

Responding on X (formerly Twitter), Libby Tilley said: "Loving our move to Sheffield even more."

Jules Bint said: "Great news Dan. You're so good at promoting community and this is you putting it into action even more. Good luck."