Independent markets and stalls will be back at Crystal Peaks on July 2 for the Peaks Uniques event.

The new attraction for the award-winning shopping centre gives an opportunity for small businesses and individual designers to reach an entirely new market.

Last autumn, the event attracted more than 30 stalls and included everything from bath products, to houseplants, greeting cards, art works, jewellery and pet products – all created by local businesses and craftspeople.

It proved so popular last year that an expanded version took place this year in spring.

With spaces for even more stalls this year in the Crystal Peaks central atrium, the event will take place from 9am to 4pm.

Lee Greenwood, centre manager at Crystal Peaks, said: “At Crystal Peaks we are always very keen to support local independents and individuals.

“The emphasis with Peaks Uniques is on the unique, bespoke, quirky and interesting - the sort of products that differ from what we already offer in our stores and existing marketplace.

“We have been completely overwhelmed by the level of interest, which is why this third event will have space for even more stallholders and with more than 30 already signed up we are confident that this will be another successful date.