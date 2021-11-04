Binghams has been acquired by Panicium Ltd.

The firm, which employs 26 on Western Road, Crookes, was founded by Charles Bingham in 1914.

Binghams managing director Peter Moon celebrates the takeover of the 107-year-old Sheffield firm, based in Crookes, which has been bought by Panicium Ltd

Managing director Peter Moon, said: “Having steadily grown our sales over the last five years, Binghams is poised for step-change growth and will benefit from the investment and market extension available through the Panicium Group.”

Panicium director, Graham Norfolk, said there was a ‘clear opportunity’ to extend Binghams’ market reach and product range.

The Binghams story starts in 1893 with the birth of Charles Bingham in Heeley. By the early 1900s Charles and brother Walter started trading yeast and meat ‘pedalling’ their wares locally on their push bikes.

In 1914 Charles began selling the first Binghams Potted Beef. By the 1930’s the business had become so successful Charles built factory in Western Road.

