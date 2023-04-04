News you can trust since 1887
Yorkshire Water still working to resolve appliance repairs after Sheffield burst main crisis at Stannington

Yorkshire Water has stressed it is doing what it can to continue helping some Sheffield residents who are still suffering in the aftermath of the serious burst water main crisis which affected around 3,000 homes.

By Jon Cooper
Published 4th Apr 2023, 22:05 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 22:06 BST

Many properties in Stannington, Sheffield, were originally affected after a burst water main flooded the gas pipes network on December 2, 2022, knocking out boilers, cookers and fires for hundreds of people who were left without hot water and heating.

Despite a lot of properties having had their heating restored, hundreds of homes around Stannington were still left struggling without gas a week later, and over four months on some say they are still waiting for their gas appliances to be repaired after miles of gas pipes had been flooded following the water main burst.

At the time, gas distribution company Cadent Gas said a number of properties had their gas supply restored by December 10, but it conceded that it was not able to get gas flowing to more properties in nearby Malin Bridge due to the ‘huge volume of water’ in the gas network and that others had to wait over two weeks before they could be reconnected.

Yorkshire Water is still working to resolve appliance repairs or replacements for some affected residents after the Sheffield burst water main crisis at Stannington from the beginning of December, 2022.Yorkshire Water is still working to resolve appliance repairs or replacements for some affected residents after the Sheffield burst water main crisis at Stannington from the beginning of December, 2022.
In December, Cadent confirmed affected domestic residents and commercial properties could expect some compensation for disruptions and Yorkshire Water agreed to support people with water damage and it would consider claims.

But some residents told how Yorkshire Water’s offer of blankets and socks at the time had felt like an insult.

Cadent Gas has since stated that it had arranged about 5,000 visits by engineers to homes and has carried out 1,500 repairs and replacements.

The company said it was still working on calls logged before March 1 and anticipated those repairs would be completed by mid-April.

Pictured is the temporary emergency HQ for Cadent Gas and Yorkshire Water workers at Lomas Hall, Stannington, Sheffield, that was set up in December, 2022, to help resolve the burst water main crisis that flooded gas pipes in the area and left many without heating.Pictured is the temporary emergency HQ for Cadent Gas and Yorkshire Water workers at Lomas Hall, Stannington, Sheffield, that was set up in December, 2022, to help resolve the burst water main crisis that flooded gas pipes in the area and left many without heating.
A Cadent spokesman has apologised for the delays and stated that it is working to resolve issues as soon as it can.

A Yorkshire Water spokesman said there have been delays, whether it has been repairs or replacements, but the water company has been doing everything it can to process matters as quickly as possible.

Yorkshire Water also stated that loss adjusters would be in touch and people were being asked to arrange their own gas safety checks with a plan to reimburse residents later.

Cadent Gas has apologised for repair delays and has stated it is working to resolve issues as soon as it can.Cadent Gas has apologised for repair delays and has stated it is working to resolve issues as soon as it can.
