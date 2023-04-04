Many properties in Stannington, Sheffield, were originally affected after a burst water main flooded the gas pipes network on December 2, 2022, knocking out boilers, cookers and fires for hundreds of people who were left without hot water and heating.
Despite a lot of properties having had their heating restored, hundreds of homes around Stannington were still left struggling without gas a week later, and over four months on some say they are still waiting for their gas appliances to be repaired after miles of gas pipes had been flooded following the water main burst.
At the time, gas distribution company Cadent Gas said a number of properties had their gas supply restored by December 10, but it conceded that it was not able to get gas flowing to more properties in nearby Malin Bridge due to the ‘huge volume of water’ in the gas network and that others had to wait over two weeks before they could be reconnected.
In December, Cadent confirmed affected domestic residents and commercial properties could expect some compensation for disruptions and Yorkshire Water agreed to support people with water damage and it would consider claims.
But some residents told how Yorkshire Water’s offer of blankets and socks at the time had felt like an insult.
Cadent Gas has since stated that it had arranged about 5,000 visits by engineers to homes and has carried out 1,500 repairs and replacements.
The company said it was still working on calls logged before March 1 and anticipated those repairs would be completed by mid-April.
A Cadent spokesman has apologised for the delays and stated that it is working to resolve issues as soon as it can.
A Yorkshire Water spokesman said there have been delays, whether it has been repairs or replacements, but the water company has been doing everything it can to process matters as quickly as possible.
Yorkshire Water also stated that loss adjusters would be in touch and people were being asked to arrange their own gas safety checks with a plan to reimburse residents later.